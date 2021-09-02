Amit Shah Declares That CM Basavaraj Bommai Will Lead BJP In 2023 Karnataka Elections

In a key development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Basavaraj Bommai will be the CM face of the party in the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Basavaraj Bommai took over the office, Amit Shah asserted that those monitoring, say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by roping him as the Chief Minister and exude hope that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023, under him.

Amit Shah announces Basavaraj Bommai as BJP's CM face for 2023

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with the full mandate in 2023," Amit Shah opined.

While heaping praises for the incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Amit Shah also took a moment to praise the former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Amit Shah said, "I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa."

Basavaraj Bommai replaces BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka's CM

After months of speculation about tension in the Karnataka cabinet, and a change in leadership on July 29, Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived.

The very next day, the BJP named Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of the state, purportedly on the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.