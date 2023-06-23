Amit Shah Decodes Opposition Meet In Patna; He Has A Prediction Too

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 23) broke his silence on the Opposition’s ‘anti-BJP’ meeting underway in Patna under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Addressing an event in Jammu, HM Shah took a jibe at the meeting and termed it a “photo session”.

Launching an attack on the Opposition's show of unity, the Union Minister stated that Patna today is witnessing a “photo session” where leaders from the Opposition camp are gathered to give a united message against the BJP, NDA, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah slammed the political parties and suggested they drop their idea of opposing the BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “I would like to advise them that no matter how much they unite against the saffron party, they will never be able to achieve their goal," he said.

Expressing his confidence in BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah reiterated his prediction for the upcoming polls and challenged the Opposition parties saying, “I dare them to come in front of the people to see that with more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha, Narendra Modiji will again become the Prime Minister of the country in 2024.”

Amit Shah on PM Modi’s US visit

Further, the Union Home Minister compared the timing of the Opposition meeting to that of PM Modi’s historic State visit to the United States. Accusing the Opposition camp of sacrificing the country’s image on the international platform, HM Shah said that while PM Modi is making the country proud on the global level, the Opposition is planning to unite against him.

“After years, America has given such a grand honour to the Indian Prime Minister. In a great achievement, PM Modi was made the State guest. The kind of honour that PM Modi is receiving in the US is one of a kind and has been never seen before,” he added.

Opposition meets in Patna

In an attempt to unite against PM Modi and the BJP for the 2024 polls, Prime Ministerial post-hopeful Nitish Kumar scheduled a meeting, aiming to bring together leaders from various parties who stand opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). More than 15 opposition parties are attending the meeting in Bihar's Patna.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray are among the prominent figures who attended the political congregation.