Amit Shah Denies Parading Remains Of Godhra Fire Victims; ‘taken In Closed Ambulances'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday refuted the claims that charred remains of Kar Sevaks slain in the Godhra train fire were paraded in Ahmedabad after the tragic incident in 2002. Shah added that their bodies were taken by families to their respective homes in closed ambulances.

“There was no professional input that there would be such escalated reactions. No parade (of bodies of Godhra train burning victims) was done, it's false. They were taken to Civil Hospital and bodies were taken by families to their homes in closed ambulances,” he said in an interview with ANI.

Shah further noted that the police officials and the administration had done a good job in quelling the post-Godhra riots. "But there was anger due to the (Godhra train burning), and nobody had any idea, neither the Police nor anyone else," said Shah. "Later, it was not in anyone's hands,” he added

At least 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express train near the Godhra railway station on 27 February 2002. Following the incident, riots ensued across Gujarat in which more than 1,000 people were killed.

Further in the interview, Amit Shah also told ANI that the "basic reason" for the riots was the Godhra train burning, in which 59 people, including a 16-day-old child, were set on fire.

Modi Govt took right decision at right time: Amit Shah on 2002 riots

The Home Minister's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and several others in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Friday found the appeal by Zakia Jafri "devoid of merit."

Speaking about Friday's ruling, Shah said: "The state government made all the efforts to control the Gujarat riots and had taken the right decisions at the right time. The court also said that the state government had controlled the situation with less damage."

Ehsan Jafri was among 69 people killed during violence at the Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning. His wife challenged the SIT's clean chit to 64 people, including Narendra Modi.