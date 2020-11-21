Amit Shah Details BJP-led Centre's Push For Development In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2021 Polls

In his first public address on his two-day tour of Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah detailed on the developments brought in by the BJP ever since being elected to power in the Central Government. Highlighting the BJP government's push for development, the former party president stated that the Modi administration had increased the provision budget amount for Tamil Nadu to Rs 32,800 crores from the Rs 16,000 crores announced by former PM Manmohan Singh. Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday morning to kickstart BJP's campaign for the 2021 Assembly Polls in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at Kalaivanar Arangam, Amit Shah said, "Projects worth Rs 70,000 crore have either been inaugurated or the foundation has been laid. This has been done to speed up the development of Tamil Nadu. Recently, the Modi govt brought several agriculture reforms to free the farmers from the shackles they've been tied in for decades. I congratulate the Tamil Nadu govt and I'm certain the farmers in TN will also benefit from these reforms."

Furthermore, he added, "Tamil Nadu has a huge potential for Blue Revolution. The Modi Govt has started a new Fisheries Department and through it, a Blue Revolution Fund worth Rs 20,000 crore has been provided. Under the Sagarmala project, investment worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been provided by the Modi government for Tamil Nadu's infrastructural transformation. Ports, roads and airports will see major transformation."

Shah also underlined the efforts taken by the Modi government for the benefit of farmers. He stated that nearly 95,000 crores have been transferred in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers under PM Modi's leadership, adding that an additional Rs 90,000 crores will be provided for agricultural infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

After Modi ji came into power, competitiveness among states has increased. I am happy that Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year: Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1UjSOFxA75 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue: OPS

In a massive boost to the saffron party ahead of the Tamil Nadu 2021 polls, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Saturday, announced that the AIADMK will continue its alliance with BJP. Announcing the continued alliance at the inauguration of Chennai’s fifth reservoir, Panneerselvam stated this in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and Home Minister Amit Shah at Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam.

Upon arriving in Chennai, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for phase-2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also paid his tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. As per Shah's itinerary, he will lay the foundation to flyover at Coimbatore-Avinashi Road, shutter dam across Cauvery River in Karur district, construction of a petroleum terminal at Vallur by Indian Oil Corporation to name a few. But the ex- BJP chief is also likely to talk with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.