Home Min Amit Shah Dials CM Thackeray Over Bandra Gathering; Assures Centre's Full Support

Hours after the shocking incident in Mumbai's Bandra region where thousands of individuals flouted lockdown regulations on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh to take stock of the entire incident. Home Minister Amit Shah assured Maharashtra CM that the Centre will extend full support required by the state government as these kinds of incidents put us behind in the battle against Coronavirus. Amit Shah also reiterated that the lockdown needs to be implemented strictly.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray confirmed that the Centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the state actively.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray stated that he is thankful to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for understanding the situation while trying to ensure the safety of 'home states of migrants.'

The centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. We understand the catch 22 situation centre and states face. I’m thankful to PM & HM for understanding the situation, while trying to ensure the safety of home states of migrants. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

In a series of tweets earlier, Thackeray had criticised the Union Government for not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for 'migrant labour.' He had stated that a mutual road map set by the Union Government will help migrant labour reach home. Apart from this, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is set to address citizens at 8 PM later today.

Thousands flout lockdown in Bandra

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands of individuals in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown. Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area.

Mumbai has been a hotspot of Coronavirus as the financial capital of the country has so far reported 1753 cases. Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit case across the country has witnessed 2,337 positive cases and 160 deaths while 229 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

