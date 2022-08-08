As cracks within the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar widen, Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Republic learnt on Monday. Sources told the channel that the two leaders spoke for some time on call.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a wait-and-watch mode, the JDU has called for a meeting of the party MLAs and MPs on Tuesday at 11 am. Also, from the Opposition, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have summoned their respective MLAs for a discussion on the same day. It is regarding the possible breakaway of JDU from BJP and joining of hands with the Congress, and RJD to form a government in Bihar.

At the moment, RJD has 77 seats, Congress 19 seats, Communist Party of India- Marxist and Lenin- (CPIM) and Communist Party of India (CPI 16 seats, adding to 115 for the grand alliance which is presently in the Opposition. The ruling NDA alliance has 127 seats, with 77 seats of the BJP, 45 of the JDU, 4 of the Hindustani Awam Morcha- Secular [HAM(S)] and 1 of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Sources say that the negotiations for JDU's merger with Congress and RJD is in the final stage. If at all the deal happens, Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister while Tejashwi Yadav will be made the Deputy Chief Minister, sources say.

The souring of JDU-BJP relationship

Of late, BJP has been asserting itself in Bihar. JDU has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control.

But a fresh jolt came when CM Nitish Kumar sought a review on the Agnipath recruitment scheme and urged the Union Government to allay the fears of the protesters. With houses of many BJP leaders in the state vandalised, BJP state chief and MP Sanjay Jaiswal held the NDA government responsible for 'inadequate measures'.

Thereafter, Kumar failed to mark his presence in three such events in which the invite came directly from the high command - including former President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner on July 22 and President Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on July 25.