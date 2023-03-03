Amit Shah Directs J&K BJP Unit To Intensify Political Activities A Day After NE Sweep

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Jammu and Kashmir to intensify their political activities across the Union Territory, claimed sources on Friday, March 3. Shah’s call on increasing political activity in Jammu and Kashmir comes as the Election Commission of India may decide to organise the Union Territory’s first assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to sources, Shah has also asked the J&K BJP unit to launch a massive public outreach campaign to strengthen the party at the booth level and spread awareness among the people about the party’s development agenda.

Just a day earlier on March 2, the BJP and its allies secured victories in assembly elections in three states of the northeast - Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

J&K had its last assembly election in 2014 when it was a state and Ladakh was still its part. But the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370, the territory's special status was revoked on August 5, 2019. Its statehood was withdrawn and it was divided into two union territories - one Jammu and Kashmir and the other Ladakh.

J&K's statehood restoration after elections?

According to Shah, the statehood of J&K, which was withdrawn in 2019, is likely to be restored only after the assembly elections. In an interview with news agency ANI on February 14, 2023, Shah had stated that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed only once the Election Commission of India decides on conducting the assembly polls.

While claiming that the situation in the Union territory had improved, he also mentioned that Article 370 that was abrogated in 2019, had harmed the country to a large extent. However, the valley is now heading towards a new era of development and the next assembly election will strengthen its democratic values, he had asserted.

The voters list revision and preparation has also been completed in Jammu and Kashmir to a great extent, he had claimed. Shah also said that a new leadership will emerge on the union territory from local bodies where polls had been held earlier.

"The panchs and sarpanchs who have been elected, new leadership will emerge from them...Since the time terrorism started in Jammu & Kashmir, the terrorism-related figures are at its lowest today. Crores of tourists and yatris are visiting Jammu and Kashmir now. This is a huge change," he said.