Amit Shah Dismisses KCR's 'discrimination' Allegations; 'All States Given Equal Treatment'

Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a gathering on the occasion of Telangana's foundation day in Delhi, said that the centre has always accorded fair and equal treatment to all states and has never shown discrimination towards any state. He also said that Telangana has always been in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah's remarks come after Telangana CM on the state's foundation day stated that the centre is discriminating against Telangana and also breaking the confidence of the progressive and welfare-oriented state.

"After the Narendra Modi led government came to power in 2014, we have religiously served the relations between the centre and states. We have never treated states on the basis of which party is in power in any particular state. The centre has never given step-motherly treatment to any state. If the Chief Minister of any state comes to Delhi, then we have full respect for him. We believe in the formula that the development of the country is done by the development of the states," said Shah, also rebutting the allegations that the central government is discriminating against Telangana.

Central funds for Telangana

Addressing 'lot of negative publicity' being spread on the unfair behaviour of the centre towards Telangana Shah stated, "The Narendra Modi government since 2014-15 has given Rs 2,52,202 crore of funds to the Telangana state government. How can you contradict this number ? If you would have progressed by using these funds, the amount would have crossed in the upwards of Rs 3.5k crores however the state government didn't use the funds well."

He further added, "The funds have been sent under various heads - Rs 1,800 crore for backward districts, 6,400 crore for Ramagundam fertilizer factory, Rs 1,200 crore for AIIMS Telangana, Rs 1,200 crore for ESIC medical hospital, Rs 2,500 crore for the Jaljeevan mission, Rs 2,500 crore for SC/ST welfare, Rs 300 crore for NIPER in Hyderabad, Rs 43000 crore for Mudra loans, etc."

Telangana CM cries discrimination

On the contrary Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao (KCR) in an hour-long speech accused the centre of discriminating against the state of Telangana and said all the central governments thus far have eroded the power of the states, which has been given to them under the constitution. He also alleged the central government is shifting taxes in the form of cess to deprive the states of their due share in the taxes levied by the centre.

KCR further said the centre's approach is becoming a 'stumbling block' for states like Telangana, which is maintaining financial discipline and the investment expenditure within the FRBM limits.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: AMIT SHAH / TRS - FACEBOOK