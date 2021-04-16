Amit Shah Dubs Rahul Gandhi A 'tourist Leader'; Hits Back At Wayanad MP's 'DNA' Jibe In WB

Campaigning for the West Bengal elections on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a "tourist leader". While Gandhi did not campaign for the first 4 phases of the polls, he addressed his first rally in the state only on Wednesday. Speaking at a public meeting in Tehatta, Shah mocked the Wayanad MP's absence from the campaign trail.

Moreover, he hit back at Gandhi's jibe on BJP's DNA. Two days earlier, Gandhi had said, "We should not allow the BJP to come to power in this state. Wherever the BJP and the RSS go, they indulge in divisive politics. They spread hatred and create rifts among people… it is in their DNA." Responding to this, the Union Home Minister asserted that BJP's DNA stands for development, nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "There is a tourist leader in our country. Rahul baba is not visible even when the election is nearing completion. In one of his recent rallies, he described BJP's DNA. Rahul baba, I will tell you about our DNA. D stands for development, N for nationalism and A for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Speaking at a public meeting in Tehatta, West Bengal. #BanglarManushBJPErSathe https://t.co/qxyeYxBhdJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 16, 2021

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.