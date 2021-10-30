Amit Shah Encourages Chanting Of Gayatri Mantra, Says Its Gives Energy & Increases Joy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who participated in the Shantikunj Golden Jubilee celebrations in Haridwar on Saturday, stated that chanting the Gayatri Mantra will change people's life. He added that prudence, honesty, responsibility, and bravery should also be considered an integral part of life.

"Veda Samvat chanting of Gayatri Mantra changes people's life. In the Sanatan Dharma, many mysteries of physiology and nature have been mentioned in a very simple way. When I was four years old, my grandfather taught me the Gayatri Mantra. I started chanting Gayatri Mantra in childhood. Compassion and good thinking are basic feelings of human life. Prudence, honesty, responsibility, and bravery should be considered an integral part of life," Shah said during the event.

He said a divine atmosphere has been created at Shantikunj in Haridwar as the Gayatri Mantra has been chanted crores of times. He said that it gives energy and consciousness and increases the joy and enthusiasm in the person who chants it.

Shah said Pandit Shri Ram Sharma Acharya propagated Gayatri Mantra all over the world, bringing a change in the lives of crores of people.

"This year is not only the golden jubilee year of Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, but it is also the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence. I am using the word independence of the country very thoughtfully. There is a misconception in the minds of some people that the country is completing 75 years. Our country is eternal, beyond any calculation. But after getting freedom from British slavery politically, now the country is completing 75 years, for which we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav," the minister said.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah landed in Dehradun on Saturday to launch BJP's election campaign, ahead of the upcoming polls in Uttarakhand. This is Amit Shah's second visit to Uttarakhand in the month of October as he will hold multiple meetings with the party leaders and workers to review BJP's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be conducted in 2022.

