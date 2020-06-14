Amit Shah Expresses Anguish On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Hails Contribution To Cinema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed anguish at the untimely demise of acclaimed actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He stated that Rajput would always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. Thereafter, he extended his deepest condolences to the 34-year-old actor's family, friends, and followers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to Rajput's death and remarked that he gave many memorable performances in TV and films. According to him, the actor's rise in the entertainment industry served as an inspiration to many persons.

Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the police teams have reached the spot, no suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Meanwhile, the statement of Rajput's domestic help is being taken and some medical prescriptions have reportedly been recovered.

Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing. Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

