Amit Shah Exudes Confidence In BJP Winning 2024 Polls, Says ‘Will Win By Greater Margin'

Exuding confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a massive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will win by even a bigger majority.

Addressing a press conference during the National Executive meet in the national capital on Tuesday, the Union minister said, “I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and JP Nadda ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi ji will again return to lead the country as the Prime Minister.”

Shah’s statement came while he was lauding the efforts of BJP’s national president JP Nadda and said that when Nadda assumed the office of BJP chief on January 20, 2020, COVID-19 pandemic gripped the entire country and the party made significant growth under his leadership.

JP Nadda to lead BJP into 2024 general elections

Informing about the party’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda’s term until June 2024.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said.

Hailing Nadda for working for people in the pandemic, Shah said, "It was during his presidency that the world faced the biggest pandemic of the century and it was under his leadership that the BJP served the people during the pandemic. JP Nadda, in difficult times, helped serve people.”

"Under his presidency, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar, we were back in Maharashtra, we also formed a government in Haryana. Besides this, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Gujarat; BJP had huge success in all of these places,” the Home Minister added.

BJP eyeing 9 states going to polls

The crucial executive meeting of the BJP took place in view of the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in the nine states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Notably, the BJP is in power in five of these nine states.

Apart from having an eye on the crucial Assembly elections in several states across the country, the saffron camp has also kick started its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024.