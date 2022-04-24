Amit Shah Failed To Keep Delhi Unified: NCP's Sharad Pawar Slams Riots In National Capital

Days after violent clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to protect the country's capital from communal riots.

Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party in Kolhapur, Pawar referred to the violence and arson that took place in the Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti processions on April 16.

"A few days back, Delhi was burning due to communal tensions. The state of Delhi is controlled by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police come under the Union Home Ministry handled by Amit Shah. Shah failed to protect the city from communal riots. If anything happens in Delhi, the message goes out to the world. The world would imagine that there is unrest in Delhi," he said.

"Delhi is our national capital and some parts of it witnessed clashes, people attacked each other and there was arson. Amit Shah should have taken steps to keep Delhi unified and undivided, but he failed to do so. You have power, but you can not even handle a city like Delhi," the NCP chief further said.

He also targeted the BJP government in Karnataka over communal trouble in Hooghly. "The names of shops and their owners from minority communities were mentioned on a hoarding. It was also written on it that people should not buy things from such shops. This is a common picture in the states where the BJP is in power," the former Union minister said.

While stating that the defeat in the 2014 general elections was "people's mandate" which was accepted "humbly", Pawar told NCP workers that "we have to uproot the communal forces that are currently in power in this country".

Why are world leaders taken to Gujarat alone?

Sharad Pawar also wondered why international leaders coming to India are "taken to Gujarat alone". "I am glad that an international leader is visiting Gujarat. But whether it is then US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, or the latest visit of the UK Prime Minister (Boris Johnson), all were taken to Gujarat and not to any other states. It shows what the rulers in Delhi think about other states," Pawar said.

The UK PM was in PM Narendra Modi's home state for an official visit on April 21 and 22.