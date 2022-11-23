Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on Rahul Gandhi's insult of Veer Savarkar, during his exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Hitting out at Gandhi for making derogatory remarks about Savarkar, Shah professed to be an admirer of the freedom fighter from childhood. He also exhorted the Wayanad MP to learn from his own grandmother's comments on Savarkar after his demise on February 26, 1966. Indira Gandhi, who was the PM at that point of time, described him as a "great figure of contemporary India" whose name was a byword for "daring and patriotism".

Amit Shah stated, "I feel very sad. It does not befit anyone to make such kind of statements for Veer Savarkar. Keeping aside our ideology and the country's history, he would have understood if he would have read his grandmother's statement. The person didn't think of anything else apart from India's Independence throughout his life and faced so much torture throughout his life. If the British banned a book for the first time, it was Savarkar's 'The Indian War of Independence 1857'."

"If you look at his life, his strong pitch for Hindu and Indian culture is one dimension. He was a fierce patriot, a freedom fighter and a very big social reformer. He was a person who struggled his entire life for his own country, religion and language. At the time of his death, when his body became very weak, the doctor said that treatment can be done, he said how can I serve the country with such a weak body? He said I am a Hindu, believe in reincarnation, will be reborn with a new body and again serve the country," the senior BJP leader added.

Rahul Gandhi sparks row

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on November 15 organised as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "Someone told me that he (Veer Savarkar) wrote a book about himself. He wrote a book using another name saying how Veer (brave) Savarkar is. And used to take a pension from the British and work in collaboration with the British against Congress. About 2-3 years, 5 years after being released from jail, the country saw the real Savarkar. He wrote letters and the British said come and work against India in collaboration with us. Savarkar folded his hands and said- Yes, I am ready. I will do whatever you want."

Despite facing criticism from the BJP and many sections of society, the former Congress president doubled down on his charge. While speaking to the media two days later, he showed a copy of a purported letter written by Savarkar which read, "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant". Thus, he accused Savarkar of betraying leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel.