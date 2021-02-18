Amit Shah Gives CAA Implementation Assurance; Says 'undemocratic To Seek Farm Law Repeal'

Speaking exclusively to Republic's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened up on a range of issues including the CAA and impasse over farm laws. Mentioning that many people at Naryanpur in the South 24 Parganas district are refugees, he promised that the CAA will be implemented soon in not just West Bengal but all other parts of the country also. Moreover, he urged farmers to specify their precise grievances regarding the farm laws. While contending that it is "undemocratic" to seek a repeal of the three agrarian laws, he clarified that the Centre is willing to listen to the farmers' perspective with an open mind.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "This is also an area home to many refugees. Since 70 years, people have come here. This is their second or third generation but they haven't got citizenship. I have assured that after forming government in Bengal, we have already brought in the CAA law and it will implemented in all places including Bengal."

"The farmers who find some problems in the laws should talk on issues. They should tell what their grievance is. I don't it is democratic to demand a repeal of the laws. The government is willing to discuss (their grievances) with an open mind. We are in touch with farmers across the country. They say that we are going to benefit them," he added.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Framing of the CAA rules in process

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this legislation.

To ameliorate their concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contended that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared by a majority of the members voting in the favour of the Centre in December 2019. However, the CAA is yet to be implemented as its rules are still being framed.

