Amit Shah Gives Stern Warning Against Border Attacks; Reminds Of 2016 Surgical Strikes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that India will not tolerate any attacks on its international border. Shah's statement comes in the wake of recent terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an audience in Goa, the Home Minister asserted that India carried out surgical strikes for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during the time of former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar. Shah indicated that India will carry out surgical strikes again if required.

"We carried out the surgical strike for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terrorists and infiltrators used to come to our borders and carry out attacks. There was a terrorist attack in Poonch and our soldiers were martyred. We carried out the surgical strike and showed the world that we won't tolerate attacks on our country," said Amit Shah "We have sent out a strong message that we don't tolerate border attacks," he added

2016 Uri Surgical Strike

The 2016 Uri surgical strike was carried out in response to a terrorist attack. In September, terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and killed over 20 soldiers. Following the attacks, elite soldiers from the Indian Army, including commandos from various units of the Para (Special Forces) forces were deployed across the border on the Pakistani side. The Indian Army soldiers carried out attacks on multiple terror launchpads from where terrorists were infiltrating into India.