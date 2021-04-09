Amit Shah Gives Tantalising Projection For WB Seats BJP Will Win From 91 Polled So Far

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the three phases of the West Bengal Assembly election.

"In the three phases, BJP has got unprecedented support from the people of Bengal. As per our estimation, BJP will win between 63 to 68 seats in the three phases," said the Home Minister while speaking to the press in Kolkata. 91 seats went to polls in the first three phases of the elections.

While slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comments against the Central forces, which have landed her a notice from the Election Commission, Shah said, "The frustration of TMC is very much evident from their action and speeches. I haven't seen such a leader or CM in my life who give statements to 'gherao CRPF'. Is she pushing the people towards anarchy? I don't understand."

"When CRPF is deployed for poll duty, it doesn't come under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. It comes under Election Commission," he added.

Lambasting Mamata over her appeal to the Muslims to remain united, the Home Minister said, "The way TMC has appealed to minority voters to come together and vote for the TMC says that their minority vote bank is also slipping away."

He added, "Sonar Bangla Abhiyan will begin from Kolkata. Kolkata will remain the 'City of Joy' and we will also work to transform it into 'City of Future'. We will make a Rs 22,000 crore Kolkata Development Fund for infrastructural strengthening."

HM Shah also held a door-to-door campaign for BJP in Kolkata's Bhowanipur on Friday which has been represented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for several years until she chose Nandigram to contest the assembly polls this year.

Amit Shah will also hold roadshows in Madhyamgram and Jagatdal on Friday.

#LIVE: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's incumbent assembly constituency Bhawanipore; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/GjIHfAdIRJ — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2021

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image : ANI