Amit Shah: Govt Will Develop Himachal Pradesh So Youth Don’t Have To Migrate

In his address as the Chief Guest at the first groundbreaking ceremony of the Global Investors Meet 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government is working for the development of Himachal Pradesh so that youth do not have to migrate for employment.

Home Minister Shah said "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is working for the development of Himachal Pradesh. The youth of the hills should not migrate downhill while the water of hills should flow down.”

Amit Shah appreciated Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s work for boosting investments in the state.

He added that "I congratulate Chief Minister who within two months (of investor summit) has ensured that investment worth over Rs 13,000 crores has been realized in the form of more than 250 projects.”

Amit Shah asserted that the Central government has worked greatly towards the development of infrastructure in the state.

He stated that sixty-nine roads have been converted into national highways, railway projects worth Rs 15 crores have been realized, development of international airports will be undertaken and three four-lane roads will be developed.

A public rally was held in Shimla to commemorate the Bharatiya Janata Party's second year in power in Himachal Pradesh. Shimla police had made adequate arrangements for security and traffic management near the venues.

The Home Minister also touched on "temporary effects of a global slowdown" at the meet and said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy are working day and night to fight it.

Shah also said, "I believe the Indian economy will be the first to be free from the slowdown in the world," at the event today.

"What we are witnessing is a temporary effect of a global slowdown. To fight it, the government is working on different types of plans. I am confident that within some time we will be able to come out of it and we will emerge as the first nation in the world free from the global slowdown," he added.

(With Inputs from ANI)