Amit Shah Hails BJP's Dominating Win In UP Local Polls To Set New Standards Of Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Up BJP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers on the massive victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chief elections. He was full of admiration and quoted in his tweet, ''Under the leadership of Yogi Aditya Nath, the BJP government will continue to set new standards of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the farmers, poor and deprived sections of the state,''

Scenario of the Zila Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh

While BJP won 65 seats, its ally Apna Dal just secured 2 seats. On the other hand, Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh which is an ally of Congress won just one seat. Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were on Tuesday,June 29, declared 'elected unopposed by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats. The Samajwadi Party said the remaining one seat in the Etawah district was bagged by its candidate. The districts where Zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Prime Minister's thought on Uttar Pradesh's Zila Panchayat elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to attribute CM Adityanath and emphasised the continuous efforts put in by the members of his party on achieving this tremendous win. He quoted in a tweet, "BJP's spectacular victory in the UP Zila Panchayat Elections is the blessing given by the people for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to the UP government and BJP organization for this,"

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh also addressed the party's performance in the elections to the Zila panchayat chiefs. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party had secured 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats and it will go on to be victorious in next year's assembly polls also.

Image Courtesy - PTI