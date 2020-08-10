Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's Resolve Post Inauguration Of Submarine OFC In Andaman & Nicobar

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the landmark project in Andaman and Nicobar Island by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high-speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah asserted this day to be momentous for the Union Territory, adding that the mammoth project had enormous challenges, but was completed well before its timeline.

He further added that the submarine OFC will provide high-speed telecom and broadband facilities in Andaman and Nicobar at par with metro cities. This will lead to great benefits like e-education, banking facilities, telemedicine, and surge in employment by providing a major boost to the tourism sector.

A momentous day for the people of Andaman & Nicobar Islands as PM @narendramodi inaugurated the 2300KM long Submarine Optical Fibre Cable, connecting Port Blair, Little Andaman and Swaraj Island. This mammoth project had enormous challenges but completed well before its timeline.

Modi govt is resolved towards its mission of Digital India and empowering its citizens with the best of modern facilities.

Modi govt is resolved towards its mission of Digital India and empowering its citizens with the best of modern facilities.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometer Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fibre cable project on December 30, 2018.

"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," Modi said after inaugurating the project.

Boons of telecom and Broadband connectivity

Improved telecom and Broadband connectivity will promote tourism and employment generation in the islands, give an impetus to the economy and raise standards of living, the release added. Better connectivity will also promote the delivery of e-governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education.

"Small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilize the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing. Business Process Outsourcing services and other medium and large enterprises will also reap the benefits of better connectivity" the release stated.

