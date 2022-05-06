Amit Shah Hails West Bengal's Culture And Heritage At Event In Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently on a visit to the state of West Bengal, attended a cultural event named 'Mukti-Matrika' at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event. This comes after Shah visited the house of a BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata.

Addressing the event in Victoria Memorial, Home Minister Shah said, "The talk of women empowerment has come to us after thousands of years from the West. No one can destroy our culture. Today the whole world respects our culture. Women empowerment is talked about in the world today. In our Puranas, in the Upanishads, it is written, where women are worshipped, there the gods reside, there is happiness and prosperity."

"Now the number of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in India has gone up to 14. Kumbh Mela was included in 2017, Navroz was included in 2016, Yoga was included in 2015 and now Durga Puja has been included. We have aimed to keep these achievements in front of the youth and take pride in those achievements," Amit Shah added.

Home Minister Shah further said, "In the journey of 75 years of independence, India has achieved many accomplishments. Whether in the field of education, or space. Whether it is in the field of defence or the field of arts, we have achieved many achievements due to our collective efforts in many fields. Bengal started every fight of the freedom movement and Bengal also fought the decisive battle, whether it was fighting through art, or song. After the revolt of 1857, it was this Bengal which did the work of awakening the Indian society sleeping in deep sleep."

Amit Shah visits slain BJP leader's family

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited the house of the BJP leader from West Bengal, who was found killed in an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. Severely condemning the killing, Shah expressed dismay over the assault on the family members of the killed leader and informed that the party will demand a CBI enquiry. He added that the Home Ministry has demanded a report from the state government.

During the early hours of Friday, May 6, the body of Arjun Chawrasia, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) committee leader from Kashipur, was found hanging in a railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata. The state's BJP unit has cancelled all the celebrations which were scheduled as a part of Amit Shah's visit.