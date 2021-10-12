Amit Shah Highlights Centre's Initiatives To Uplift Over 60 Cr Underprivileged Persons

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday highlighted that over 10 crore women had been provided toilets and four crore houses now had access to electricity, while highlighting the Centre's efforts to help the poor.

Speaking at the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Foundation Day programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In the last seven years, about 60 crore underprivileged people have been taken care of through government schemes, they felt assured that there’s somebody for them. 10 crore women have been provided with toilets, about four crore houses provided access to electricity." Two crore people have been given housing, according to the Union Minister. Further, Amit Shah stated that the Prime Minister's government had ensured the protection of human rights for the 60 crore people living in poverty.

Talking about the efforts made by the Modi government, Union Home Minister said, "after becoming prime minister, @narendramodi Ji paid attention to that area of human rights which went unnoticed for decades that crores of poor of the country also have the right to live equal life. Modi ji has done a great job of giving the poor their human right to basic facilities." (roughly translated)

He added, "It is Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's inspiring attitude towards human sensibilities that by giving the name Divyang, created a sense of respect and self-pride across the country. Divyang, transgender and not many people have felt for the first time that there is someone in the country who thinks for them too."

"26 weeks of paid maternity leaves to the pregnant mother reflect PM Modi’s sensitivity towards the human right of a newly born child. 700 divyang friendly portals, currency and dictionary are indications of PM Modi’s deep-rooted concern towards the human right of divyang people," the Union Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired the event. The programme was also attended by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India). According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was established on October 12, 1993, under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993, to promote and preserve human rights. The Commission investigates any form of human rights violation, conducts investigations, and makes recommendations to the public authorities for compensation to victims, as well as other remedial and legal measures against erring public servants.

