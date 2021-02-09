Amit Shah Hits Back At Adhir Chowdhury Over Claims Of Disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday responded to the allegations of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha session of Parliament. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had levelled allegations that the during Amit Shah's visit to Viswa Bharati University in West Bengal, he sat on a place which holds historical prominence as Rabindranath Tagore used to sit on that chair where Shah sat. Responding to Choudhury's allegations, Amit Shah stated that many leaders and politicians in the past have sat on that place during their visit to Viswa Bharati University. He also cited a letter from Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University Bidyut Chakraborty to back his statement.

"I have this letter from vice-chancellor of Viswa Bharati as I had asked him to check all the photos and videos and tell me if I sat somewhere where I shouldn't have. He said there has not been any incident as such. The place on which I sat is a window and many have sat on that window before," Amit Shah said while adding that former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have also sat on that window.

Shows mirror to Congress

He stated that even Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also occupied that place and wrote her comments when she visited the Viswa Bharati University. Shah also targeted Congress over the false allegations and urged them to get their facts checked before levelling false charges in Parliament as it discredits the dignity of the house.

"When we hold a discussion in this house then we should first check the facts. If we just pick them up from social media and keep it in parliament then it discredits the dignity of the house. But I don't hold them responsible, its the background of their party which makes them do these things. I never sat on the chair, but I have got photos showing Jawaharlal Nehru sitting in the place where Tagore used to sit and this photo is on record. The second picture is of Rajiv Gandhi. Hence they (Congress) can have that misconception," Shah said while urging speaker Om Birla to place these photographs in the records of the parliament.

Amit Shah's visit to Viswa Bharati

Amit Shah had visited Viswa Bharati University on December 20 to pay homage to Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus in West Bengal. He had paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan and showered praises on the Nobel laureate. Amit Shah signed the visitor's book during his visit to Rabindra Bhawan, at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district.

He had then said, "It was my great fortune to have received the opportunity to pay tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Both Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, who were at the forefront of our country's freedom struggle, drew inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore."

"Rabindranath Tagore enhanced Indian literature, language, philosophy, art and culture through Shanti Niketan and Visva Bharati. Tagore is the only person whose composition became the national anthem of two countries," he had said during his visit in December.

Bengal has seen rigorous campaigning by the saffron party which has gone all guns blazing, dispatching its top brass to the state to hold massive rallies and addresses. BJP leaders including Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, PM Modi have frequented the poll-bound state to campaign for the elections and showcase their strength. West Bengal is most likely to go to polls in April-May 2021.

