Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress Over Arnab's Arrest, Says ‘their Culture Since Emergency’

Reiterating his strong opposition to the illegal arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, stated that no party should attack press freedom. The senior BJP leader remarked that it has been Congress' culture since the Emergency to suppress press freedom. Arnab was illegally arrested and assaulted by the Maharashtra Police on November 4, in a case that had been closed in 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, when asked about the illegal arrest of Arnab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I have expressed my stance on Twitter. No party or government should suppress press freedom. However, this has been Congress' culture since the Emergency. We are against this. My party has also condemned this strongly."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Union Home Minister had critically slammed the Congress and the MVA government in Maharashtra as the state police arrested Arnab Goswami. Taking to Twitter, Shah remarked that Congress and its allies had 'shamed' democracy once again, adding that the attack on Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Bombay HC adjourns bail plea

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition of Arnab Goswami until 12 PM on Saturday. Assuring that all parties will be heard, Justice Shinde suggested Arnab's counsel Abad Ponda to move the bail application on the administrative side for the Chief Justice to allot it to the division bench. Arguing for Arnab's release, senior advocate Harish Salve stated that no permission had been taken by the police for reopening the abetment of suicide case as per the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

READ | Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Arnab Goswami's Plea Against Illegal Arrest Till Tomorrow

Advocate Harish Salve presented a strong case in the court as he pointed out that the CJM not only refused police custody but also mentioned that Arnab's arrest is illegal. Salve noted, "There is a prima facie finding of the Magistrate before you that the arrest is illegal. The root is tainted with illegality. This should weigh with your lordships. This whole thing is mala fide".

READ | On Hunger Strike For Arnab, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Detained By Mumbai Police At Mantralaya

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

READ | Big Observations In Arnab's Remand Copy: 'No Evidence Presented To Justify Police Custody'

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused.

READ | Hansa Seeks TRP Case Probe Transfer To CBI; Writ Petition To Bombay High Court Here