Amit Shah Hits Out At Lobby's Narrative, 'National Interest Modi Govt's Top Priority'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami ahead of two-phase Gujarat assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on December 1 and 5. From the abrogation of Article 370, National security, to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he shed light on various ongoing prominent issues of the country.

Amit Shah counters the narrative of Lobby

On being asked about the narrative set by the lobby and the spreading of misinformation within the nation in connection with issues like- the Teesta Setalvad in the Godra riots case, the Citizenship Act, and the Shaheen Bagh protest, the Union Minister Home Minister made it clear that when it comes to national interest Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will take stern measures for county's welfare.

Amit Shah said, "In a democracy, one cannot restrict individuals' ideologies or views. Truth has its own strength and even after years, it comes out like rays of the sun. As far as the allegations were put forth against PM Modi, and me, I believe every accusation made us stronger. And we know the people are standing by us as I have never seen any question in people's eyes.

These people thought if they will highlight such things to the media then they will be able to character assassinate us but it doesn't happen like us. But our people closely monitor the media as well as who is being accused. Allegations stick when your record is like that. The image of the people who make the allegations is lowered if the allegations are false".

He further said, "As far as narratives are concerned lobbies are free to spread whatever they want. But if anything is related to the national interest, then the Modi government will firmly take the matter forward irrespective of the narrative. Come what may, no second thoughts. Legislation can be and should be introduced taking into account the interests of the country, not on the basis of what allegations are levelled."

'Lobby's narrative on Article 370 was wrong': Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, "The narrative of the Lobby on Article 370 was wrong and that is the way we took the correct decision. Recently, I went to Baramulla for the poll campaign where around 20,000 people gathered and raised Bharat Mat Ki Jai slogans. This happened only because of the abrogation of Article 370, Stone-pelting has stopped, around 30,000 sarpanches are taking democracy to the grassroots level, record-breaking tourism is being witnessed in the valley, and investment of Rs 57,000 crore was received, residents of J&K has got Rs 5 lakh under government's initiative. This is the first time the citizens of the valley have felt that they have got their rights. So, we knew that the set narrative was built with a wrong perspective".