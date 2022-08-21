Amit Shah Hits Out At Telangana CM; Says 'uprooting Of KCR Govt Has Begun In State'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that the countdown to uproot the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state has begun with former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a rally in Nalgonda, Amit Shah said, "The joining of Rajagopal Reddy in the BJP is the beginning of the uprooting of the KCR govt. They promised that they will celebrate Telangana Liberation day in September. However, the KCR government did not fulfil their promise."

Shah claimed that KCR had promised that every unemployed youth in the state would get Rs 3,000 but the promise has not been fulfilled.

"KCR and company promised that every unemployed youth of Telangana would get Rs 3,000, they would construct super speciality hospital in every district and would give a two bedroom house. However, they haven't fulfilled any of their promises," the Union Minister said.

'KCR govt is anti-farmer,' says Amit Shah

He alleged that no teachers are recruited in Telangana since 2014 and claimed that the benefit of the Centre's PM Fasal Bima Yojana has not been given to the farmers by the state government.

"Teacher recruitments are closed in Telangana since 2014, if the recruitment is on then it is in KCR's house, there is no recruitment anywhere else. KCR govt is anti-farmer. They are not letting the farmers benefit from PM Fasal Bima Yojana. The farmers would have got compensation during the floods through Bima Yojana.," Shah said.

Moreover, the Union Minister said that the Modi government has reduced petrol prices twice. "However, KCR govt has not reduced the VAT on petrol. This has led to a spike in inflation in Telangana."

KCR, in his address on Saturday, challenged Shah to answer as to why the Centre has not yet decided on the Krishna river water sharing formula for the state. He had also alleged that the Central government has not decided on river water's share even after eight years since Telangana's formation.

Munugode Assembly in Nalgonda district fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator K Rajgopal Reddy tendered his resignation. He has also quit the grand old party.