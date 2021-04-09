Amit Shah Holds Door-to-door Campaign In Bhawanipur Ahead Of Phase Four Polls

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday held a door-to-door campaign in Bhawanipur of Kolkata, ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election on April 10. Bhowanipur has been represented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a very long time until she went for Nandigram to contest the polls this year.

Right before the campaign, the Home Minister addressed a press conference where he slammed the WB CM for her comments against the CRPF and said, "When CRPF is deployed for poll duty, it does not come under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. It comes under the Election Commission. The frustration of TMC is very much evident from their action and speeches. I have not seen such a leader or chief minister in my life who give statements to 'gherao CRPF'. Is she pushing the people towards anarchy? I do not understand."

Responding to this, Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Home Minister and said, "You have already changed all (Transfer on police personnel and Bureaucrats). You are doing only that job what BJP is saying to you. Who is BJP for you? What do you think about me? You, 3 people, can do anything with me? I will do continue to speak against CRPF and CISF till they will follow only BJP's instructions. If they don't follow BJP's instructions then I will salute them. But they are doing the job by the instruction of Amit Shah."

#LIVE: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's incumbent assembly constituency Bhawanipore; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/GjIHfAdIRJ — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2021

After the campaign in Bhawanipur, Amit Shah had lunch at the residence of Samarendra Prasad Biswas, a founding member of BJP in the state. Party leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Dinesh Trivedi were also present.

Meanwhile, EC has sent another notice to WB CM Mamata Banerjee, for her remarks on the Central reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel on 28 March and 7 April and she has been asked to explain her statements by April 10. The TMC supremo had targeted the CRPF personnel during her election campaign on April 7 in Cooch Behar

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.