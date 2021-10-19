Amit Shah Holds Key Meet At PM Modi's Residence On Prevailing Security Situation In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting between the two took place at Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. This comes amid the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and after Home Minister Amit Shah's key security meeting which he chaired on Monday. Moreover, this also comes ahead of HM Shah's scheduled visit to the Union Territory later this month. According to sources, the Home Minister will be briefing PM Modi on a series of issues.

Amit Shah chairs top security meeting

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the National Security Strategies Conference. The meeting was attended by DGPs (Director General of Police) of all the states and Union Territories, along with senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, who gave a detailed presentation to the Home Minister.

The Director Generals of central paramilitary forces, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of the Home Ministry were also present in this meeting. The meeting chaired by the Home Minister focused on India's internal security challenges faced by the states and effective ways to tackle them.

Targeted civilian killings in Kashmir

The killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar. Later, two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aaadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if found to be non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley and other major cities against terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.