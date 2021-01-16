Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With West Bengal BJP Leaders At His Delhi Residence

As the assembly election date nears in West Bengal, Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah held a meeting with the core group of state party leaders at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, Amitava Chakraborty, and other leaders were present in the meeting to strategize and discuss the party's roadmap for the upcoming polls.

The discussions on upcoming tours of top BJP leaders in the state were also discussed during the key meeting. The elections for 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year.

In a recent claim, Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that 41 more MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are willing to join the saffron party. He said that if BJP inducts these MLAs into the party, TMC will fall. However, it is yet to decide on who should be inducted, Vijayvargiya added.

West Bengal elections

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections. Trinamool has already begun its outreach program highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Prashant Kishor has raised the stakes by saying that the BJP won't cross 99 seats, else he'll quit his work in politics.

