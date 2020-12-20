Amit Shah Holds Massive Roadshow In Bolpur, Says 'fear Politics Won't Work Here Anymore'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur as a part of his 2-day campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. Thousands of people gathered on the roads of Birbhum to welcome the Home Minister with firecrackers, flowers, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Shah's roadshow started at Hanuman Mandir Stadium Road and will end at the Bolpur circle.

While speaking exclusively to RepublicTV from his vehicle, Amit Shah remarked that the crowd's enthusiasm was a clear indicator that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's days were numbered.

"TMC's countdown has started, the people of Bengal are in a tizzy. The public will overthrow TMC, the public's excitement tells that the attack on Nadda has backfired Mamta. We are going to get over 200 seats under the leadership of PM Modi. Corruption is here amongst several other issues, the people of Bengal are depressed. Bengal workers will fight the elections here. Sons of Bengal will fight the elections. The crowd of people is saying everything. Fear politics will not work here anymore," said Amit Shah to RepublicTv.

West Bengal is yearning for change.



Some glimpses from the ongoing road show in Bolpur. pic.twitter.com/tCVZZRR7Wd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus in West Bengal. Amit Shah also visited the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university rendered Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme which was followed by lunch at the residence of a local Baul singer in Bolpur.

Amit Shah's massive roadshow comes after his address from the Midnapore College ground yesterday, where the leader launched a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The rally also saw the induction of 23 new leaders into the saffron party. A notable new induction was former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whose family is said to hold high-influence in 50 assembly constituencies. Suvendu Adhikari's resignation which was followed by 9 others could prove to be a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee who is eyeing a third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

