Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Coal & Power Ministers Amid Electricity Outages Across India

Amid electricity outages in various parts of the country due to a shortage of coal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting on Monday. In the meeting, which had in attendance, the Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Power Minister R K Singh and other top officials, Shah reviewed the situation of coal supply to the power plants and power generation, among other issues.

Coal shortage results in electricity outages across India

According to the latest data, coal stock at 147 non-pithead plants with a total generation capacity of 164 GW monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was 26 per cent of the normative level as of May 1. The dry fuel stock at these plants was 14,664 thousand tonnes against the normative level of 57,236 thousand tonnes on the said day. Non-pithead power plants are located hundreds of kilometres away from coal mines and maintaining normative fuel stocks is essential to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

As per national grid operation Power System Operation Corporation data (POSOCO), power consumption in the country grew 13.6 per cent year-on-year to 132.98 billion units (BU) in April, showing the impact of the early onset of summers and spurt in economic activities. Power consumption in April last year was at 117.08 BU, which was higher than 84.55 BU in the same month of 2020.

The peak power supply touched a record 201.65GW on Tuesday. This had surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.53 GW on July 7, 2021. Again, it was at a record level of 204.65GW on Thursday and touched an all-time high of 207.11GW on Friday. It was at 200.65GW on Wednesday. The peak power supply was 199.34 GW at the beginning of this week on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)