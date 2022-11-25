Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow In Gujarat; Asserts 'BJP Will Win With Full Majority'

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday, November 25, held a massive roadshow in the Nandod assembly ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, where thousands of supporters gathered to cheer for the saffron party. During the roadshow, the Home Minister spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and exuded confidence over winning the upcoming state polls by a full majority.

'Huge BJP wave in Gujarat': HM Amit Shah

When asked about the chances of BJP's victory in the state, HM Shah pointed towards the electrifying crowd, and told Republic, "As you can see, there is a huge wave of the Bharatiya Janata Party here. Last time, the Congress had won this seat (Nandod), but this time, things are in our favour of us, and BJP is going to win the seat. BJP will win in the state with full majority."

This comes just three days after Home Minister Shah spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and said that even after over two decades of Narendra Modi's leadership at the state or Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would once again come back to power in the state, adding that there is pro-incumbency.

He also assured that the BJP's vote share and the number of seats can also increase. Amit Shah further acknowledged that Congress still continues to be their prime political rival in the state, and played down the Aam Aadmi Party as the hype.

'There is pro-incumbency'

Responding to a question over the possibility of anti-incumbency after six consecutive terms in the state, Shah explained, "Yes, there can be anti-incumbency. It can be against the party and it can also be against the Chief Minister, but when the results are decided in the elections, it decides whether there is pro- or anti-incumbency, and in the case of this election, we are having positive points."

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.