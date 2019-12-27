Amit Shah: I Challenge Rahul Gandhi, If You Have Any Facts, Then Prove It

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took a dig at the opposition and accused them of spreading rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. Shah said that the 'Congress and company' are responsible for disrupting the peace in the country.

Amit Shah along with BJP's working President JP Nadda was attending a function on completion of two years of Himachal Pradesh Government in Shimla.

'I challenge Rahul Gandhi'

Speaking at the event Shah said, "Congress and company are spreading the rumour that the citizenship of minority people will be lost due to the Citizenship Amendment Act. I challenge Rahul Baba from here to show even one clause in the act that has provision for taking away the citizenship of anyone."

He added, "I would like to tell the citizens of the country that this Act does not have any provision to take away anyone's citizenship. It only gives citizenship to minorities coming from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan."

"I appeal the Congress to not spread any rumours to disrupt peace in the country and stop misleading the citizens. Otherwise, if you have any facts, then prove it. Come out and show the provision in the Act that according to you takes away citizenship," said the Union Home Minister.

Further talking about corruption Shah said, "India had been listening about corruption for many years. In the last 10 years of the Congress government, scams and scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place. The Modi government also did the work to end corruption. Even our opponents cannot accuse us of corruption."

He added, "Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the entire country has gone on the path of development, as well as the work of removing years old problems of the country has been done by the Modi government. PM Narendra Modi has done the job of providing security to the country and making India proud in the world."

