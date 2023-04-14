Amit Shah In Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Fighting Didi's Dadagiri Tooth And Nail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari for fighting 'Didi's dadagiri'. Addressing a gathering in Birbhum, Shah said, "BJP MLAs and Suvendu Adhikari are opposing Didi's dadagiri in a hand-to-hand fight...To get rid of Didi and her nephew's atrocities, help the BJP win. To stop infiltration and smuggling in Bengal, help the BJP win."

"The only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free Bengal from terror is BJP. The only way to stop infiltration in Bengal is BJP...Give us 35 seats in 2024, there will be no need for 2025 (West Bengal poll); before 2025 Mamata did's govt will collapse," he added.

Explosions, Ram Navami attacks will be stopped if BJP comes to power: Shah

He said that if the saffron party comes to power then explosions, attacks on Ram Navami, cow smuggling and corruption will be stopped. "If BJP's lotus blooms in West Bengal then explosions, attack on Ram Navami and cow smuggling will be stopped. Corruption in the state will also stop. Violence erupted during the Ram Navami processions in Rishra and Howrah. I want to ask, does Ram Navami should be taken out in Bengal or not? I assured you that if PM Modi gets more than 35 seats in Bengal then no one will be able to stop processions," he said.

Next Bengal Chief Minister will be from BJP

Shah also stated that the next Bengal Chief Minister will be from BJP and the party would show a trailer in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the CM after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next CM is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024," he said.

Shah's programme in Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election. The party won 18 of the total Lok Sabha 42 seats in Bengal in the 2019 elections.