Amit Shah In Gujarat: Union Home Minister Launches Key Development Schemes In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a water supply scheme in Ahmedabad and added that this will benefit nearly 35000 homes in the city. The Home Minister, who is currently in Gujarat for his three-day visit is all set to launch library, civic authority and other significant development schemes in his home state and constituency. On Sunday, the Home Minister addressed the people of Ahmedabad and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planning towards several initiatives which he launched keeping future generations in mind.

Expressing his happiness towards the development of Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address added that the latest water supply scheme will help nearly 35000 homes to receive fresh water.

"The planning has been made in such a way that there will not be any disturbance for people in receiving fresh water for at least 30 years. Under the guidance of Narendra Bhai, several developments have taken place. There are two types of leaders- one who only reaches in any inauguration ceremony and one who ensures to implement development till the time they can. Narendra Modi is one such leader who plans development projects keeping the future in mind," added Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also talked about the two-story library that will be inaugurated by him to assist students in learning better. Amit Shah also talked about various developmental schemes that will soon go on floors. Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city.

Another important reason behind the visit includes Home Minister's participation in Lord Jagannath's rath yatra on July 12. Every year, Amit Shah participated in the 'Aarti' however he had missed the tradition last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shah would take part in ‘mangla aarti’ at Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad in the morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple that is located in Jamalpur area, Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, told PTI reporters. Sources also informed that Shah will also e inaugurating a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city.

After Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Shah's expected schedule includes visit to the nearby town of Sanand, which also falls in his constituency, to either launch or lay the foundation stone for various projects, such as the development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads and smart classrooms. Later, he would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch the beautification work of a lake, which is spread across 72 hectares, officials said.