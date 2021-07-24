Amit Shah In Shillong: HM To Inaugurate Key Projects, Meet CMs Of Northeastern States

With an aim to bring a solution to the border issues and other crucial discussions related to the North-Eastern states, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Shillong. The Home Minister is on his two-day visit where he is scheduled to participate in several programs. Importantly, HM Shah will hold a meeting with all the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim today (Saturday, 24th July) to bring an end to the ongoing issues.

The Home Minister was welcomed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with other senior ministers.

Amit Shah in Meghalaya

Apart from the border dispute discussion and meeting with Chief Ministers, Home Minister Amit Shah will be undertaking several proceedings including the inauguration of:

The inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in the outskirts of Shillong

A Cryogenic plant at New Shillong Township

The Greater Sohra water supply scheme and a separate afforestation project

Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah’s public programs and meeting in Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/NHNCYNZ4cC — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) July 23, 2021

The meeting between Home Minister and the state leaders will also include discussion on state-specific issues- the Eighth Schedule and the Sixth Schedule amendment. All the Chief Ministers of Northeastern States have been invited as the disputes are common to the region. Amit Shah will be chairing a closed-door meeting with the concerned authorities of the state.

Border-conflict between Assam and Mizoram

Amit Shah's visit comes after the border conflict between Assam and Mizoram took a violent turn earlier this month and no resolution has been sought yet for the matter. The organisations are all prepared to appraise the union home minister on various issues of the state which included the need to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP), inter-state border disputes, the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth.



The home minister has also scheduled a 30 minutes meeting with the leaders of civil organisations where he is expected to listen to their grievances. Security has been beefed up here ahead of the visit of the union home minister. For his visit, the shops and markets have been asked to remain shut to avoid any law and order situation. As per the PTI report, all necessary measures are being taken to coordinate with the state police, central agencies, and the paramilitary forces during his visit.

(With agency inputs)