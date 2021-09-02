Amit Shah Inaugurates Gandhi Bhavan, GM Central Library And Other Projects In Davangere

Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah marked his touchdown at Hubballi Airport in Karnataka on Thursday. From there he headed to the district headquarter of Davanagere with Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai by helicopter. While at Davangere Union HM Shah inaugurated GM Central Library, Gandhi Bhavan & Police Public School & hostel building which cost the government more than Rs.50 crores to complete.

Amit Shah receives a warm welcome in Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai had accompanied Union HM Shah on his journey till Davanagere where he completed the inaugurations of Police Public School at Kondaji, Harihar Taluk, Gandhi Bhavan in Davanagere and GMT Central Library. The Karnataka CM via a tweet also notified that notable ministers like Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister, Murugesh R Nirani: State Home Affairs Minister, Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka Urban Development Minister, Byrathi Basavaraja were present at an event held to welcome HM Shah.

HM Shah arrived at the GMIT campus at 2:40 pm to inaugurate the Gandhi Bhavan and the police public school virtually. Amit Shah while speaking at the welcome ceremony said, "Today, I came here to inaugurate three projects GM Central Library, Gandhi Bhavan & Police Public School & hostel building." While speaking on the expenditure emphasised that more than Rs. 50 crores have been spent on these 3 different projects. The Union HM expressed that he was happy to be present in Davanagere.

Amit Shah to attend the wedding of Prahlad Joshi's daughter

After attending this series of events in Devangere, Amit Shah will head back to Hubballi. From there, reportedly Shah will be attending Union Coal & Mine Minister Prahlad Joshi's eldest daughter's wedding. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita is getting married to KS Hrushikesh.

(Image Credits - Twitter - CMO Karnataka)