'Amit Shah Instilled Strength,' Says Karnataka CM Bommai As He Sees Pro-BJP Wave In State

After the one-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence and said that Shah has instilled strength and enthusiasm among the party workers. He also claimed that there is a pro-BJP wave across the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister said, "The one-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the State has instilled more strength and enthusiasm among workers in Karnataka. There is a pro-BJP wave across the state. We're going before the people with the achievements of the State and Central government."

Amit Shah launched Jan Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka

Shah on Saturday launched a 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubbali-Dharwad and Belagavi districts. The party workers and the supporters from Kittu, Khanapur, and Bylahongala assemblies gathered in crowds. In the roadshow, he was accompanied by CM Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

The state is bound to go for elections in mid-April or the beginning of May for the 224-member assembly. Hence, the focus of political parties has shifted based on this.

Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to become Karnataka Chief Minister

Bommai became the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021, after he replaced the former CM Yediyurappa on July 28, 2021. Bommai's name was suggested for the next Chief Minister by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23, 2021.

On July 26, 2021, Yediyurappa announced his resignation wishing BJP to get re-elected in the forthcoming elections. The Lingayat leader is the only politician so far in Karnataka to have served four times as Chief Minister and three times as Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.