Amit Shah Issues First Response Over CM Mamata's Nandigram Incident, Wheelchair Campaign

Helming a massive roadshow in Kharagpur, West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network where he took a sarcastic dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praying for her 'speedy recovery' after the alleged attack on her in Nandigram.

Giving his take on the alleged attack and Mamata Banerjee's 'wheelchair campaign', Amit Shah said, "The people know everything, the EC is also working closely on this. Even we can have issues with certain things but under a democracy, the Election Commission should be allowed to do their work."

Exuding confidence over BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal, Amit Shah repeated the saffron party's vow to win over 200 seats. "Bengal is looking for parivartan. BJP will form a government under PM Modi's leadership in Bengal with a full majority and over 200+ seats," he said.

EC Rules Out Attack On Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India ruled out Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an 'attack', thereby denting TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a 'conspiracy' by the BJP. As per news agency ANI, the ECI ruled out the possibility of it being a planned attack based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal and said that details relating to this will be given in due course. On Saturday, the ECI had sought more information on Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram, noting that the details that were provided were sketchy.

This comes even as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee began her roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra where she thundered that an 'injured tiger was even more dangerous'

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.