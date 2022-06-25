In the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recent decision of dismissing a plea that challenged the Special Investigation Team's closure report on the 2022 Gujarat riots, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while making a veiled attack on the Congress party said that PM Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister also appeared before the SIT in relation to the case but the BJP did not resort to any "drama" during his questioning.

While speaking in an interview with ANI, the Home Minister noted how PM Modi presented an ideal example of how the constitution should be respected by all political people. "PM Modi Ji was also questioned but nobody protested and BJP workers from across the country did not gather in solidarity with him. Modi Ji cooperated with the law. I was also arrested and there was no protest or demonstration", he added.

During the interview, he also referred to his own arrest in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case stating that no "dharnas" were carried out when he was subsequently acquitted by the police.

Notably, Shah's remarks came after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the SIT's clean chit provided to 64 people including then Gujarati chief minister Narendra Modi.

In its judgment, the SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, along with Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar upheld the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the stated final report dated February 8, 2012, which was submitted by the SIT as it is and further rejected the protest petition filed by the appellant.

"We hold that this appeal is devoid of merits and resultantly deserves to be dismissed in the aforementioned terms. We order accordingly", the bench said.

"Protest cannot be justified against the judicial process": Amit Shah

The Home Minister further adding more to it also mentioned other instances stating that this is not the first time when PM Modi has received a clean chit. Referring to the Nanavati Commission's report, he said that an SIT was formed at that time and PM Modi appeared before it, however, "without doing any drama".

"No MLAs, MPs, or ex-MPs held dharna in support. We believe that we should co-operate in the judicial process. There was a Supreme Court order and an SIT was there. If the SIT wants to ask questions from the Chief Minister, he himself said that he is ready to cooperate. Why stage a protest? No person is beyond the law", he added.

Asserting that "protest cannot be justified against the judicial process", Shah further recalled his own example and said, "No protest is justified against any judicial process because our view is considered right when the judiciary says so. I was also put behind bars when I used to say that I am innocent. But when the court said that a fake case was filed against me, it was then when my words eventually proved out right."



