Amit Shah, JP Nadda In Patna For BJP Conclave Ahead Of 2025 Polls; Bihar CM To Miss Out

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations. The BJP is holding the 'Prawas Programme' as a part of which the saffron party officials are staying in 200 of the 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback from the people.

This comes ahead of BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state to attend a party conclave in Patna on July 30-31. State president Sanjay Jaiswal and co-in charge for Bihar Harish Dwivedi said at a joint press conference that Nadda will be setting the tone on the inaugural day on July 30, while Shah will wrap up the function a day later, i.e., on July 31.

Nitish Kumar absent, again?

Besides Nadda and Shah, the two-day meeting of the BJP is likely to be attended by over 750 leaders from all over the country. But what is interesting is that it would once again see Chief Minister of the state and supremo of JDU, Nitish Kumar, absent as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the recent past, Kumar has failed to mark his presence in three such events in which the invite came directly from the high command - including former President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell dinner on July 22 and President Draupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony on July 25.

One of the reasons for the continued absence could be the BJP's omission of an invite to him for the Prime Minister's address at the Bihar Legislative Assembly's centenary celebrations held on July 12.

Of late, BJP has been asserting itself in Bihar. BJP has 77 MLAs against JDU’s 45. JDU has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control.

But a fresh jolt came when, Nitish sought a review on the Agnipath recruitment scheme and urged the Union government to allay the fears of the protesters. With houses of many BJP leaders in the state vandalised, BJP state chief and MP Sanjay Jaiswal held the NDA government responsible for 'inadequate measures'.