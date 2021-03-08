Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Visit Homes Of All 129 Workers Killed In West Bengal From March 13

In a significant development, Republic Media Network has learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will visit the homes of all the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal.

Sources have revealed that the BJP has a list of 129 workers who were have died over the past two years in the state which has been divided into two parts. Amit Shah will be visiting half of the homes, with JP Nadda visiting the other half to cover all families of the saffron party workers who had lost their children in the state.

The visit would be kick-started with the Home Minister, who is said to land in Bengal on March 13.

BJP's mega rallies in West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah had last visited West Bengal to flag the fifth and final Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district on February 18. "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC," he had said. There he had also eaten lunch at the house of a local family in Narayanpur village. Shah is currently campaigning in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, bolstering BJP's southern presence ahead of the elections.

I bow to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal for turning out in record numbers in today’s Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip.



These pictures indicate the enthusiasm towards BJP. pic.twitter.com/upsTPpHmV7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 18, 2021

On the other hand, JP Nadda had addressed the Nabadwip zone Poriborton Yatra culmination rally in Anandapuri on February 25 where he had launched the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign along with an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal. During his visit to the state, Nadda had lunch at the house of a jute mill worker in the Gouripur area of Naihati, North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday culminated his mega rally at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he pushed 'Ashol Parivartan' and countered the Mamata Banerjee-led Government through several Bengali jibes.

Since TMC loves commenting about “outsiders” I want to ask them:



TMC is a breakaway faction of Congress. Who founded the Congress?



Are Marx, Lenin and Mao from Bengal?



In reality, BJP’s foundations are closely linked to West Bengal thanks to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. pic.twitter.com/M46fA8xk7e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

