Amit Shah Kickstarts Two-day Bengal Visit, Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of his party's affairs ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP leader on Saturday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Kolkata.

After paying floral tributes to the spiritual leader, Amit Shah said, "I am privileged to have got the profound opportunity to spend time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to national resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom."

READ | Kerala: BJP Blames CPI(M) For Conniving With SDPI Over Temple Vandalism In Palakkad

Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Highlighting that it was a matter of joy for him to visit the Ramakrishna Mission ashram, which is the source of inspiration for the country, Shah said, "Swami Vivekananda took over the responsibility of spreading the values of the Indian culture across the globe. He spread the message of brotherhood to the world. He merged newness with spiritualism." He also said that Vivekananda's beliefs are still significant as they were before.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The world needs Swami Vivekananda's thoughts more than ever before. I am confident that this will open doors of well-being for India."

READ | Amit Shah Chairs Key Meet Over Farmers' Protest; Tomar, Sitharaman & Goyal In The Huddle

Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet read:

Later during the day, the the Union Home Minister will address a public rally in Midnapore, where a number of former TMC leaders are likely to join BJP. Amit Shah's visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the party and the state Assembly in a setback to Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2021 Assembly polls.

9th TMC leader resigns in the last 48 hours

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's emergency meet over the mass resignations in TMC underway, another MLA has resigned from the party. Bashir Maity, MLA from East Midnapore's resignation marks the 9th resignation from the ruling TMC within a span of just 2 days, a significant development ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

READ | Mamata's TMC Slams BJP For Using Tagore's Pictures In Posters Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

Earlier in the day, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh predicted that 60-65 MLAs will quit the ruling Trinamool Congress by January 2021. The reason behind the mass resignations, which assume significance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections is also being heavily attributed to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee's rise in the party cadre which has left senior leaders, including now ex-leader Suvendu Adhikari miffed.

Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's exit was followed by a string of resignations from Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Diptangshu Choudhury, Silbhadra Datta, Banashri Maity, and other workers, MLAs and leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict within the leadership and back-to-back resignations at Kalighat today.

READ | HM Amit Shah To Address West Bengal Farmers During His Visit To Allay Fear Over Farm Laws