Amit Shah Lands In Lucknow To Launch Mega BJP Membership Drive Ahead Of UP Polls 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Lucknow on Friday to flag off the mega BJP membership drive ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The Home Minister was seen arriving at the Lucknow Airport where he was greeted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As per sources, his first pit-stop would be the Defence Expo Ground. Here he will launch the membership drive following which he will address party workers at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

As a part of the Assembly elections strategy, the BJP is running a 15-day campaign in the state from October 17 till October 31. A total of 24 meetings and conferences with senior party leaders, followed by 100 more programs in 100 days will be held till January 2022, as per BJP vice president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

The saffron party is leaving no stone unturned for the high-octane battle. Top leaders and Union Ministers like Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur have been appointed as election in-charges and co-in-charges for the 2022 UP Polls.

Amit Shah to also kick-off Uttarakhand campaign

After his Lucknow visit, the Home Minister is also expected to launch BJP's election campaign in Uttarakhand through a rally on October 30. Earlier on Wednesday, a review meeting also took place at the BJP headquarters in Uttarakhand for reviewing the preparations of Shah's rally. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat informed that Shah will also inaugurate the state government's Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana in Dehradun as well as the PACS computerisation. The program will be broadcast live across the branches of 670 primary agricultural credit societies and 292 cooperative banks in the state. Following this, he will release the departmental magazine named Sahakar Se Samriddhi and will finally attend the meeting of the State BJP Core Committee.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to visit the poll-bound state in mid-November, almost a week after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. In Uttarakhand, PM Modi will visit the Kedarnath shrine a day after Diwali on November 5. He will also inaugurate several other construction projects in the state and later offer prayers.

(Image: Republic TV)