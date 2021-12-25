Amit Shah Lauds Concept Of 'good Governance'; Hails Agriculture Development Under PM Modi

Paying his tributes to social reformer Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that their devotion towards the country helped in the development and independence of the country and further gave a new direction to the people.

Amit Shah, who was speaking on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi said, "The memory of these two personalities is associated with the celebrations on this day as we celebrate as we gather to celebrate the Good Governance Week on December 25."

Heaping praises on educationalist and social reformer Madan Malviya, he said, "Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji did the great work of keeping the glorious heritage of India in front of the world. He was also behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University which now works as a model for a modern education system based on Indian traditions."

Also, remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said, "Atal Ji was the one who did the job of putting the word 'Good Governance' in the right sense in modern India. Atal Ji devoted his whole life to this same ideology."

The Union Home Minister also spoke on the importance of good governance in the country and said that it can only come through the use of proper technology in the formulation of policies and administration. He said that the policies and programs should be made in such a way that the whole problem is uprooted.

Apart from that, the administration also needs to follow the rules and understand their contribution, which will make a major difference. "It is expected that good governance should touch all and there should not be any area in the country where development has not reached any person in the society", he added.

The concept of good governance has spread out from Delhi to the villages: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took the decision to celebrate Good Governance Day and taking the concept from Delhi to states and villages across the country.

"Agriculture development followed by industrial development and securities have been enhanced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The borders of our country are secured and we have come together with the whole world with healthy relations", he said.

He further noted that PM Modi has provided houses, electricity, and toilets to more than 2 crore people, whereas, before 2014, there were 60 crore people in the country without a proper house, electricity, or even a bank account. He also pointed out that there were more than 10 crore families with no toilets in their homes.

Image: Twitter/@BJP