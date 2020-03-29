Coronavirus Crisis: Amit Shah Lauds Paramilitary Forces For Contributing To PM-CARES Fund

Amid the country's fight against coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound gratitude towards the paramilitary forces for always contributing to 'India's security and unity'. This comes after the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force, as well as employees of the defence ministry, have decided to donate one day's salary to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah acknowledged the contribution and thanked the forces for coming together in PM's fight against COVID-19.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister and other members.

Piyush Goyal Expresses Gratitude After 13 Lakh Rly Employees Contribute To PM-CARES Fund

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his gratitude towards the railway employees. The Railway Board had urged all railway employees to donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister's relief fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Following this,13 lakh employees decided to contribute in order to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Minister thanked the employees saying that, "In this hour of crisis, the railway family stands shoulder to shoulder with the entire country, and everyone is ready to cooperate."

Meanwhile, as of March 29, India has reported 979 cases and 25 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra atleast 186 cases and Kerala 182 cases.

