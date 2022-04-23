Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's Govt For Constantly Trying To Revive Valour Of Forgotten Heroes

India is continuously trying to relive and bring back the lost memories of the freedom fighters, said Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhojpur, Bihar where he was addressing the 'Vijay Utsav' programme organised in honour of the freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.

The fourth generation of the members of the family of Veer Kunwar Singh was present during the programme. "Modi's government is continuously serving to revive the valour of the forgotten heroic heroes of the freedom movement in the memory of the people and give them due respect in history," he stated.

Shah lashed out at the historians and said true recognition was not given to Veer Kunwar Singh, who led the first war of Independence, the 1857 rebellion in Bihar as an octogenarian (age 80 years). Home Minister Shah praising the heroics of Kunwar Singhji added"

"Babu Veer Kunwar Singh ji was a unique symbol of patriotism, valour and social harmony. The courage and dedication with which he fought the foreign rule for the freedom of the motherland at that stage of age will continue to inspire us to serve the nation for a long time."

Veer Babu Kunwar Singh led the 1857 rebellion in Bihar at the age of 80!

A leader during the crucial 1857 rebellion, at the age of 80, Babu Kunwar Singh anchored the troops against the British East India company. He was ailing when he was called upon to lead the fight against the colonisers. Having been assisted by his brother Babu Amar Singh and his commander-in-chief Hare Krishna Singh, it is said the latter proved crucial to the early wins of Kunwar Singh. Veer Kunwar Singh's guerilla tactics always kept the British guessing for a year and he remained undefeated until the end.

To honour his achievement and his contribution to India's freedom movement, a commemorative stamp was released on 23 April 1966. The Government of Bihar established the Veer Kunwar Singh University, Arrah in 1992. A bridge, connecting the north and south Bihar - Arrah–Chhapra Bridge was given the name - Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in 2017. On the 160th anniversary Kunwar Singh's death, a statue of his was relocated to Hardinge Park in Bihar. The park was also officially renamed as 'Veer Kunwar Singh Azadi Park'.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE : ANI / AMRITMAHOTSAV.NIC.IN