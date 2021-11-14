Amit Shah Lauds Southern States' Contribution To India's Development; 'enriches Legacy'

One cannot imagine India's development without the very important contribution of its states in the south, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday during his opening remarks at the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He also noted that the ancient culture, traditions and literature of the states in Southern India enrich the nation's culture and ancient legacy.

Shah said the Modi government respects all of India's regional languages and therefore facilities have been arranged to translate Sunday's Council meeting into all languages in the south. The Minister said he would be happy to see delegates speaking freely in their respective regional languages in the future.

"We have been able to achieve 111 crore vaccine doses as of today during the COVID -19 pandemic. This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all-round growth in the country," Shah said.

Recalling the outbreak of COVID-19 and when it was said that India would not be able to cope with the pandemic, Shah asserted that India in contrast "quickly ramped up its health infrastructure as well as domestic production of vaccines under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Today, we have overcome fear about the pandemic and Union Govt will continue to do everything possible to cover all States under the vaccination programme," Shah said at the meeting.

Zonal Council meetings

Zonal Councils are advisory bodies in nature and have been able to successfully solve many issues. They provide an opportunity for interaction at the highest level amongst members.

Amit Shah said in the last seven years, the government has held 18 meetings of Zonal Councils, compared to the very few meetings held earlier. "Now meetings of different Zonal Councils are convened regularly and this could happen only with the cooperation of all state governments as well as Central ministries," Shah said.

This meeting comprised Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Vice Chairman and host of the event and Chief Ministers from other states in the Zone along with two ministers each were the members. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the state governments and the Central government also attended the meeting.

