Amit Shah Lauds VP Naidu For Keeping 'democratic Structure Of India Healthy'

Ahead of the Southern Zonal Council meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam, Andhra Pradesh. During his address, Shah hailed VP Venkaiah Naidu for his contributions towards the country and further lauded him for efficiently carrying out his duties as a vice president as mentioned in the constitution.

Heaping praises on Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has set an example of how an ideal custodian of the constitution should be and further carried out his duties effectively. "The vice president has ensured keeping the democratic structure of our country healthy by working against dynasty throughout his life", Shah added.

Addressing the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam, Andhra Pradesh. https://t.co/hHSHJB27vG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2021

Further recalling his journey with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah said that he has been associated with the party from a very young age and has been carrying on parties policies throughout his life. "I have observed that activities of the party from very close and I feel fortunate for being appointed as the party president of BJP", he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is currently in Andhra Pradesh for chairing the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati. Chief Ministers from other states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, and Lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, and administrator of Lakshadweep are expected to attend the meeting.

Amit Shah on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh

Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh has a series of things on his schedule. After participating in the celebration of the Swarna Bharat trust, he will be visiting the Akshara Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres. Next, he will reach the trust headquarters for attending the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the trust.

On the same day, he will be participating in the Southern Zonal Council meeting and will later return to Delhi via Tirupati on Monday after the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

