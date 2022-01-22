Amit Shah Launches DGGI In 20 J&K Districts, Calls Jan 22 An 'important Day For India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, January 22, virtually launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the launch event, Amit Shah said that January 22 was an important day for all of India and not just for the people of J&K. He further mentioned that several development works are being done in the Union Territory after the revocation of Article 370.

After the virtual launch of the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said, “Under the index, the policies, schemes and programmes of the Central as well as the state governments have been monitored at the district level".

The Union Home Minister informed that the index will rank districts and further present their comparative picture. This in turn is expected to help officials to evaluate districts and learn which sector requires development work.

The District Good Governance Index was launched for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been prepared in partnership with the Union Territory's administration, by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). At the district level, this is a major reform in bench-marking good governance.

Union Home Minister on J&K development post revocation of Article 370

Speaking of development works done in the UT, Home Minister Shah said, "Jammu and Kashmir has ranked between 1 to 5 in all the schemes sponsored by the government. This is because the authorities concerned have ensured the right implementation of government schemes like electricity supply, toilet construction, the establishment of oxygen plants, etc."

Shah mentioned that currently, there are nine medical colleges in J&K after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge to develop the Union Territory. He added that every farmer in the UT is given Rs 6,000 per month. According to HM Shah, terror activities have declined by 40% in J&K after the revocation of Article 370.

"Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I've given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K," the Union Home Minister said.

